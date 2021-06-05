From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Eleven directors out of the 21 on Salary Grade Level 17 in the Federal Civil Service, who sat for the Information Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test, as part of the process of appointing them as permanent secretaries, will now face the selection committee being the final stage of the exercise.

This was contained in a circular, titled, ‘Re: Examination for the Appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service,’ dated 3 June 2021, and signed by Sunny Echocho, on behalf of the examination committee.

With this development, the 14 that failed to scale through the test to fill the vacancy in the five states of Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos, have lost the chance to face the selection panel. The successful 11 directors were the 46 senior officers who took the examination on Monday, from which 21 of them passed. The directors who were identified by their service numbers in the circular will have an interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners, from where only five will be picked to fill the five vacant permanent secretary positions. The Federal Government had in May announced the shortlisting of 47 directors for the examination among the 51 candidates who earlier faced a panel, with only 46 directors scaling through to the next stage. Echocho said that “The 11 shortlisted candidates for the Oral Interview are to report for the interview on Monday, 7 June at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hall” in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHOCSF).