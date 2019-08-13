Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Despite the clear threat of sanction, about 11 district heads on Monday defied the directive of the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje, and attended the Hawan Daushe (Durbar) organised by the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi in his palace.

Some of the district heads who were spotted by reporters at the colourful ceremony included Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani who is the district head of Dawakin Tofa, Aliyu Harizimi Umar of Doguwa, Dokaji Muhammadu Aliyu of Garko, Makama Sarki Ibrahim of Wudil, Sarkin Fulanin Ja’idinawa Buhari Muhammad of Garun Malam and Barde Idris Bayero of Bichi.

Others included the Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan of Danbatta, Yarima Lamido Abubakar of Takai, Dan Isa Kabiru Hashim of Warawa, Dan Madami Ibrahim Hamza Bayero of Kiru and Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta Bello Abubakar of Gabasawa.

It was not exactly clear what would be their fate in the light of their actions.

Our correspondent observed that many district heads from the new emirates had openly displayed their allegiance to the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi contrary to the provisions of the new emirate structure in the state, which required them to transfer their allegiance to their new monarchs.

It could be recalled that the governor had issued a counter-directive against the invitation by Emir Sanusi directing the district heads to attend the Hawan Daushe (Durbar) in Kano city.

The governor’s counter-directive on the subject matter was conveyed to the public in a statement signed by Alhaji Abba Anwar, his Chief Press Secretary.