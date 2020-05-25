Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Eleven persons, yesterday, cheated death in two different crashes involving six vehicles in different locations in Anambra State.

At serious crash which took place at the Immigration Junction along Njete – Awka Expressway left two with varying degrees of injuries were five came out unhurt.

In a statement issued by the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC], Anambra State command, Pascal Anigbo, the FRSC added that one person sustained injury in another crash that took place at the popular Igbariam Junction on the same expressway.

The statement read: “At about 1.33pm today Monday 25 May, 2020 a multiple Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a white coloured Mack (Tanker) with registration number XA268NDN, a white coloured Toyota 4Runner with registration number KJA369EL and a red coloured Toyota Highlander with registration number KUJ691NZ occurred at Immigration Junction, along Awka-Onitsha expressway, Awka.

“According to eyewitness report, the tanker which is laden with Black Oil had a Break Failure and rammed into the other two vehicles. A total of Eight (8) victims were involved in the crash (6 male adults and 2 female adults). Two (2) male adults sustained injuries. No life was lost. The injured victims were rushed to Life Hospital, Agu Awka, by FRSC rescue team from Anambra State Sector Command, Awka.

“FRSC operatives are on ground managing traffic, while preparations for the removal of the crashed vehicles is in top gear. The Fire Service are also on ground to forestall any eventuality.

“Also, at about 1.35pm another Road Traffic Crash was recorded at Igbariam Junction, along Nteje-Awka expressway. The crash which was caused by Wrongful Overtaking involved a Toyota Sequia with registration number DB139LSD and a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number XC689BEN.

“Three (3) people (2 male and 1 female) were involved in the crash. No life was lost, but One male sustained some degree of injury. The injured victim was rushed to Chukwuemeka Odimegwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku, Awka by FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command. Obstruction has been cleared and normal traffic flow ensured.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi admonishes vehicle owners and drivers, especially articulated vehicles, to always ensure that there vehicles are checked and serviced regularly, including their breaking systems, before embarking on any trip. He also advises drivers to always drive defensively, with maximum concentration. They should be very observant before overtaking other vehicles. He wishes the injured victims quick recovery.”