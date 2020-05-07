Plateau Commissioner for Health, Lar Ndam, has said 11 family members who had contact with a COVID-19 patient have been traced and placed on supervised isolation.

Ndam made this known in an interview with newsmen in Jos, yesterday.

“We traced the family members of a patient who lives in Enugu State and took their blood samples to the testing centre in Vom for confirmation.

“Unfortunately, one of the 12 family members tested positive and the remaining 11 have been placed on supervised isolation.

“You know that the isolation period for COVID-19 is 14 days. We have placed them on observation. Another test will be carried out after the 14 days to determine their status again before their certification as free from the virus.

“The state government is doing everything possible to ensure the virus does not spread,” he said.

On the sick man from Kanam Local Government Area who died on Tuesday, he said, the cause of death was yet to be determined.

The commissioner appealed to residents to cooperate and support the government in its effort to curb the spread of the virus by maintaining good hygiene and social distancing.

“Anyone caught without a face mask will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations,” Ndam said.