Eleven farmer’s associations in Nasarawa State got a N1.5 million tricycle each on Sunday in Lafia to address their members’ transportation problems, increase their income and their livelihoods.

The associations were selected from five local government areas of the state – Lafia, Doma, Karu, Nasarawa and Wamba.

The tricycles, costing a total of N16.5 million were given on the platform of the Federal Government/International Fund for Agricultural Development-assisted Value Chain Development Programme (FG/IFAD- VCDP).

Dr Eunice Adgidzi, Nasarawa State Coordinator of VCDP, told the farmers to use the tricycles to transport their farm produce and also use them for other commercial activities.

She said the provision of tricycles was made possible through IFAD’s COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility grant.

She explained that IFAD provided 70 per cent of the total cost while each group paid 30 per cent to enable them to benefit.

“IFAD provided N11.5 million which is 70 per cent of the total cost while the beneficiaries paid N5 million, 30 per cent of the cost.

“IFAD paid N1,050,000 for each tricycle while each group paid N450, 000 to enable it to benefit.

“We distributed fertiliser, seedlings and other farming inputs to the farmers free, but for equipment, they have to pay a token as part of their commitment,’’ she said.

The coordinator added that the project aimed at improving the incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava on sustainable basis.

She expressed gratitude to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his continued support to the project and assured that the state would get excellent result and improved output.

Responding on behalf of the farmers, Bala James-Ewuga of Akwa Rice Irrigation Farmers Ltd. thanked the government for the support and promised to use the tricycles judiciously. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)