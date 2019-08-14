Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Despite a clear threat of sanction, at least 11 district heads defied the directive of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and attended the Hawan Daushe (Durbar) organised by the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi in his palace.

Some of the district heads were spotted by reporters at the colourful ceremony included Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani the district head of Dawakin Tofa, Aliyu Harizimi Umar of Doguwa, Dokaji Muhammadu Aliyu of Garko, Makama Sarki Ibrahim of Wudil, Sarkin Fulanin Ja’idinawa Buhari Muhammad of Garun Malam and Barde Idris Bayero of Bichi.

Others included the Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan of Danbatta, Yarima Lamido Abubakar of Takai, Dan Isa Kabiru Hashim of Warawa, Dan Madami Ibrahim Hamza Bayero of Kiru and Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta Bello Abubakar of Gabasawa.

It is not exactly clear what would be their fate in the light of their open disobedience of the instruction, but it is expected that they may be sanctioned by their respective emirs.

Daily Sun observed that many district heads from the new emirates have been openly displaying their allegiance to the Emir of Kano contrary to the provisions of the new emirate structure in the state, which required them to transfer their allegiance to their new monarchs.

The governor had issued a counter-directive against the invitation by Emir Sanusi inviting the district heads to attend the Hawan Daushe (Durbar) in Kano city.

The governor’s counter- directive on the subject matter was conveyed to the public in a statement signed by Alhaji Abba Anwar, his Chief Press Secretary.