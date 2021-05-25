From John Adams Minna

Bandits, in the early morning of yesterday, stormed Gauraka town, in the Tafa local government area of Niger state, and kidnapped not less than 11 residents.

The armed bandits, in their usual manner, shot sporadically on arrival in the community as they went from house to house picking their victims and taking them to unknown destination.

A source close to Gauraka told Daily Sun that the incident happened at about 7.30am

Following the development, hundreds of youths and other villagers blocked the ever busy Abuja- Suleja – Kaduna highway, thereby, preventing free flow of traffic on both sides of the road.

The incident occurred barely four days after the abduction of about 20 children last week Thursday, around the area, while on their way home from an Islamiya (Islamic) school.

It was further gathered that among the victims of yesternight kidnap was a pregnant woman. It was gathered that the bandits purportedly stormed her home at about 6pm and carried her away, leaving her children behind.

A resident of Madalla, Jummai Mohammed, told Daily Sun in a telephone interview that, three weeks ago, some people drove through the Kaduna-Abuja on motorcycles and donkeys which had created panic in the minds of the people.

“We started hearing of bandits in Suleja area three months ago. We noticed some strange in our area three weeks ago, when some people riding on motorcycles and donkeys past through the major highway. They were three on each motorcycle and donkeys numbering over 200. And since, the people have been scared. On Thursday last week, there was kidnap of children and, yesterday, the bandits entered the homes of people and abducted them.”

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command said unknown gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa LGA, where about six persons were abducted.

In a press statement signed by the state Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that a team of policemen were mobilised to the scene, and efforts to rescue the victims are being intensified.