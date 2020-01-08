Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 11 passengers have died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in a village in Kano State.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, occurred in Tsaida village, near Gaya town in Gaya Local Government Area.

The accident, according to an account, happened at about 10.30 am on Wednesday morning.

A witness, who was travelling on the same road to Azare, Bauchi State, said that he saw sympathisers removing the remains of the deceased and other casualties from the ill-fated vehicles, regretting that the sight of the accident was sobering.

He told our correspondent that the accident involved an 18-seat bus and another vehicle which was cut into two to facilitate the removal of the deceased persons.

A hospital official at Gaya General Hospital told our correspondent on phone that a total of 11 people in all died, adding that they included one female, two children and eight males. He added that 20 people sustained injuries as a result of the tragic accident.

The hospital official, who sought to remain anonymous, further disclosed that one of the vehicles was coming from Azare to Kano, while the other was travelling from Maiduguri to Kano before the crash.

He said the vehicles collided into each other.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Kabiru Daura, confirmed the accident, saying the details of the victims would be released later.