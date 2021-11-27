From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 11 persons were reportedly killed on Thursday night, as herdsmen attacked Ta’agbe village in Miango District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. Also, over 30 houses were burnt down during the attack that came two days after some herdsmen had killed two persons during an attack on Ancha village, a neighbouring community.

Secretary General of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Danjuma Auta confirmed the attack and said the gunmen invaded the community at about 10pm and operated freely for about three hours without the intervention of security agencies.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“Again these same herders attacked the Village of Ta’agbe and as at now we have already established the death of 11 people while the search is ongoing.

“We are worried because time without number we have met at different fora with the Fulani community that we know and have promised to embrace peace but with the renewed attacks on our innocent citizens, we wonder if the peace accord entered is anything to hold to.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) also confirmed the attack and said 10 persons were killed and 30 houses burnt down.

He said after receiving the report of the incident which came in about 1.30am, “the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka immediately drafted a tactical team of the command to the scene to avert further attack. Unfortunately, ten”persons were killed and about 30 houses set ablaze by the attackers.

“The Commissioner of Police further led other senior officers of the command to the scene for an on the spot assessment and to console with the victims of the attack. The CP has directed that discreet investigation be carried out and assured the community of his readiness to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act,” the police statement noted.

Meanwhile Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong is outraged by the reported attack on Ta’agbe village of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area where a number of persons including children were killed and houses burnt.

Lalong, in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said this was another sad incident which is clearly the handiwork of criminals that are bent on instilling fear, pain and sorrow among the people, with a view to destabilising the state and making a fortune from their criminality as well as rupturing the substantial peace attained. The governor directed the security agencies to take immediate and drastic steps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that they pay for their crimes. Lalong said: “The persistent attacks in this general area remain condemnable and unacceptable to government. As such, no resources and efforts will be spared in painstakingly following up on the trail of those who derive joy in attacking and killing innocent citizens and destroying their homes and means of livelihoods.

“I expect the security agencies to deploy everything at their disposal to arrest those who carried out the crime no matter how long it takes. Government will not take any excuse for failure to achieve this directive.”

The governor also directed the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Peace Building Agency (PBA) to immediately visit the area and assess the level of damage with a view to carrying out immediate intervention and bringing succour to people who are in need as a result of the barbaric attack. He called on the people to assist the security agencies with relevant information that will enable them crack the identity and motives of the attacks.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .