From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 11 persons were killed in a fresh attack by terrorists in the early hours of Sunday in Southern Kaduna.

The attack occurred in Atak Mawai, in Zaman Dabo village, Atyap Chiefdom, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a telephone chat with journalists, chairman, Zangon Kataf LGA, Francis Angwa Sani, confirmed the incident, but could not give the actual number of casualty: “I am yet to get the actual number of people that were killed; once I confirm the number of people who were killed, I will get back to you. But it is true that there was an attack.”

The attackers were also said to have burnt down about 10 houses during the raid.

Daily Sun gathered that most of the people killed were burnt in their houses as they were fast asleep when the gunmen invaded the community.

However, Kaduna State government, confirmed that 11 persons were killed in the attack by terrorists in Zangon Kataf LGA of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said: “Security forces have reported to the Kaduna State government that Kurmin Masara general area of Zangon Kataf LGA, was attacked in the early hours of today (Sunday).

According to the reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilized to the scene of the attack.

The troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH). As are 4:30PM, 11 residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries. Over 30 houses and properties were burnt in the attack. The injured were evacuated for treatment. Search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.

“The Government of Kaduna state will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces. Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces,receiving hourly briefings, expressed sadness at this report of the latest in a series of attacks in the area. He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families.

“He further wished the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement said.