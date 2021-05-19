From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

11 locals have been allegedly killed, two injured while five others were missing as gunmen launched an offensive on Gaida Kaso and Wako Kaso villages, Kakau Ward in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

A youth leader in the area, Abashe Dauda, told Daily Sun that 11 bodies were discovered at Gaida Kaso and five others missing adding that, two other persons were shot at Wako Kaso village but survived the attack that lasted for hours.

According to him, the killings in the adjoining agrarian communities are becoming tensed up daily with no tangible help from the government to help salvage the situation.

According to him, “a community called Gaida Kaso village, Kakau ward, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, was attacked on 18/5/2021 by unknown gunmen.

“The attack was carried out at about 3 am, houses were set ablaze, 11 persons confirmed dead and five are nowhere to be found.

“The gunmen also attacked a nearby community called Wako in Kaso Village, two were shot and sustained gunshot injury and are receiving treatment.

“Assemblies of God Church and one mission house were burnt down in the process”, he said.

Both Kaduna State Police Command and the State’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to make any official statement about the development as the time of filing this report.