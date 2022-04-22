From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 11 persons including children were on Thursday morning, reportedly killed and several others missing in a renewed suspected armed herdsmen attack on Waya community, Jato-Aka, Turan district of Kwande Local Government area of Benue State.

The sporadic attack, according to sources from the area, was said to have occured at about 11am on that fateful morning while most of the people were working on their farms.

One of our sources who identified himself as Lawrence Akerigba, told newsmen by telephone that the herdsmen invaded the Waya community in Jato Aka at about 11am when the victims were in their farms and were killing them silently from one farm to the other.

“A family of five was wiped out completely including their one year old and three year- old kids,” Akerigba said, adding that on getting wind of the attack, he immediately alerted security agencies.

“When I heard about the attack, I quickly alerted troops of the OPWS and the NSCDC who swiftly moved to the scene, but when the Fulani terrorists saw them coming, they abandoned their cattle and fled to unknown destinations.

“More people are missing. They killed each person they saw working on their farms,” our source disclosed.

Another witness gave the names of those who were killed in the attack and their severely mutilated bodies recovered to include; Gbaeren Orsoo, Terdoo Tsega, Bemdoo Tsega, Abacha Tsega, Terkaa Tsega, Aôndoaseer Tyov, Iorhen Atim and Aôndowase Igba among others.

Our source further revealed that remains of those who were slain in the attack have been deposited at the Jato-Aka mortuary.

Council Chairman of Kwande LGA, Mrs. Tartor Chianson who confirmed the attack disclosed that eight bodies of slain victims have so far been recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

The Kwande Chairman said it is difficult to ascertain the exact casualty figure at the time of this report because the area is under siege adding however that Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and Civil Defence are assisting to comb the area.

“The herdsmen are still around. I have reported the matter to the security adviser and OPWS. So, they are in the bush searching for more corpses. I am now on my way to Makurdi to liaise with the Security Adviser to see how we can bury the corpses we recovered so far.

Asked how it all happened, the council boss said, “My people went to the farm on Thursday because it rained on Wednesday night. They went to the farm to prepare the land for planting and they were ambushed and killed differently in their farms at Waya community close to Anwase.”

She explained that the herdsmen had few days before the latest attack, stormed the community and set a lot of houses ablaze while they also kidnapped some persons, took away their motorcycles and later brought their mutilated bodies and dumped in the community.

“All that they are doing is just to collect our ancestral land from us. As I speak with you now, five Council Wards are under seige, they include Mbachura, Kumakwagh, Yaav Moon and Mbaikyur.

She further revealed that over 50 persons have lost their lives in the area in the last three months with the council housing and catering for over 3,500 internally displaced persons IDPs at the moment.

“So far, we have recovered 8 bodies, but the fear of being attacked by the herdsmen who are still in the area has not made it possible for us to go deep to see if we can recover more corpses.

“When the incident took place yesterday (Thursday), I reported the incident to the Security Adviser who has inturn reported it to the Governor

We are doing our best in conjunction with security agents to flush the herdsmen out of the area and ensure the return of the over 3,500 IDPs in the area, back to their homes. Even Senator Gabriel Suswam gave us some relief materials which we’ve already distributed to the IDPs.

“I also spoke with the ES SEMA and his promised to discuss with His Excellency, Governor Ortom) so as to assist those whose houses have been burnt down with relief materials.

“We really need assistance from well spirited individuals as it is and we don’t have enough space to keep them at the moment,” the council boss stated.

At the time of this report, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene was yet to comment on the attack.