Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed an additional 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Lagos.

The NCDC disclosed the information in a tweet late Tuesday night.

It said: “As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths. Number of states with confirmed cases of now 19 including the FCT.”

Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State. As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/XtcbJ4qxA6 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

Breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos has 214 cases, FCT- 58, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Kano- 4, Ondo- 3, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1.