11 people including women and children were killed on Tuesday when a van rammed into a lorry in south-western Pakistan during heavy rainfall, an official said.

Local police official Abdul Malik said the accident, which took place in Mastung district of Balochistan, also left 10 other people injured.

Flash floods and storms left nearly 24 people dead in several parts of Pakistan overnight to Monday.

More rains are expected during the week.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan as a result of a lack of adequate infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles and careless driving.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 9,000 road accidents are reported every year, killing around 4,000 people. (dpa/NAN)