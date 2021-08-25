From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least, 11 persons have been confirmed dead as a result of two auto crashes that occurred at different locations in Delta State.

While four persons were roasted alive at the Emuhu axis of the Benin-Asaba highway, seven wedding guests reportedly died in another crash in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

In the Emuhu crash, which occurred yesterday, a tanker laden with diesel burst into flames after colliding with an 18-seater bus.

Eyewitnesses said the ill-fated bus was reduced to rubbles, adding that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on hand for a rescue mission.

The accident caused traffic gridlock on the busy road, but security agents, including policemen, were on hand to divert vehicular traffic to alternative routes.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the accident, said four persons died, while scores who were injured were rushed to the hospital.

In the Orogun accident, the casualties, all women and hailed from the creek town of Bomadi, were said to be returning from a marriage ceremony at Agbor when the lone crash occurred.

Sources said the Toyota Sienna conveying about nine women somersaulted before screeching into a river at about 5pm on the fateful day.

The driver of the vehicle and two ladies were said to have survived the crash, and were rushed to the hospital.

Community sources said the remains of the victims would be given mass burial in Agorodei Peile quarters, today.