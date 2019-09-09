Linus Oota, Lafia

Eleven people have died in a ghastly road accident while several were injured along Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road.

According to eyewitnesses, a heavily-loaded Dangote Cement trailer truck lost it brakes and ran into a Toyota Sharon vehicle, killing all the 11 passengers including the driver. The victims were crushed beyond recognition.

Other vehicles that also ran into the ill-fated vehicles had their passengers sustain various degrees of injuries.

The accident happened on the hill popularly called “Many have gone.”

As at the time of filling in this report, the bodies of the deceased were still lying on the side of the road without recognition.

The FRSC, Army and the police have been assisting in the rescue operation.

The Nasarawa State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ismaila Kugu, confirmed the accident.