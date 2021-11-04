From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

There was jubilation in the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ibara Ogun State, yesterday, as 11 inmates in the facility were matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to study various courses including Business Administration, Political Science, Criminology and Security Studies, Peace and Conflict Resolution and Public Administration.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, charged the inmates to be good ambassadors of NOUN in their conduct.

The VC who was represented by Dr. Segun Adenuga, director, Abeokuta Study Center, assured the inmates of NOUN’s commitment to making their study seamless and peaceful.

He urged them to have thirst for knowledge and be a generation that would restore Africa’s pride to help change the continent after their release from custody.

He thanked NCoS for its cooperation and specially commended the effort of ASC I Awesu Abdulhakeem, welfare and education desk officer of the Custodial Center for his commitment to ensuring the inmates have seamless studies.

Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, who was represented by the Controller of Corrections, Ogun State Command, Abdurasheed Alimi, implored the matriculating students and other inmates to take advantage of the opportunity.

