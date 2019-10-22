Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As onslaught against illegal correctional facilities continue in Kaduna State, 11 persons have just been rescued from such centre in Zaria, Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

In the rescue operation carried out by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) two children and nine adults were set free.

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, had visited the rescued persons at the headquarters of NSCDC.

The centre known as Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih in Zaria, had 11 inmates – some in leg and hand chains were rescued following intelligence gathering, NSCDC authority said.

Deputy Commandant of NSCDC, Kaduna Command, Mr Nnegha Aloysious Onyema, disclosed that three of the inmates were dead following unbearable torture melted out to them by their tormentor.

“We busted two of the centres at Limanchi corner and Marmara centres both in Zaria and evacuated 11 inmates whose ages ranged from 11-40 years from the two centres while one other centre had released their inmates following information that other centres had been busted but we arrested the operator.

“The operators of the centres, five of whom have been arrested alongside the victims will be handed over to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development for necessary actions and prosecution.”

Dr. Balarebe in the company of the Commissioners for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and that of Human Services and Social Development Hajia Hafsat Baba, condemned the inhuman treatment against fellow human beings.

She took a brief from the inmates who narrated their ordeal at the centre and from the operator of the centre.

Speaking with newsmen thereafter, the deputy governor assured that the government would take necessary actions against the operators while the survivors would be provided with necessary medical care before handing them over to their families.

One of the survivors, Abdullahi Aliyu Ishola, 30, from Osun State said, a family member just took him there and all of a sudden he was chained both legs and hands and ever since, he had been subjected to all manners of inhuman treatment, including regular beating and food denial.

Ishola who said, he is a National Diploma holder in Mass Communication from Osun State Polytechnic, Ire, thanked God that they were finally rescued.

But, the operators of the centres claimed that the inmates were brought to them by their parents for help and they do help, but denied beating them as alleged by some of the survivors.