By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police command has shot dead a suspected armed robber and arrested eleven others during a raid on their hideout at Oghor community in UDU Local Government Area of the state. The police also arrested two suspected cultists who allegedly shot dead a rival at Otu-Jeremi area of the LGA. Another robbery suspect was also lynched by a mob.

Delta State, acting Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright in a statement, noted that:” At the wee hours of yesterday, the police declared a manhunt for some suspects that have been terrorising the command and its environ, robbing, kidnapping and attacking police officers and carting away of their arms.

“Based on intelligence gathering, the commander, Eagle Net Special Squad, SP. Dimka Usman, detailed a team led by DSP Inusa Danyaya and some civilian anti-cult unit, who stormed a notorious criminal hideout in Oghor community in Udu LGA, where some criminals who have been terrorising the state were hiding.

“On the arrival of the police patrol team and civilian anti-cult unit, a gun battle ensued between the police and the hoodlums that led to the arrest of Henry Ogori, 25; Kennedy Akpotu,19; Promise Ophiomo, 24; Daniel Believe,19; Daniel Sele, 25; Paul Zion, 25; Igah Aminu, 27; Philip Choice, 26; Joshua Ogunamen, 21; Johnson Opiomo, 22 and Joshua God’swill, 24.