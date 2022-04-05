From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely a week after terrorists attacked Abuja-Kaduna bound train, killing and kidnapping some passengers, 11 soldiers and 3 vigilantes have been reportedly killed when terrorists on Sunday/Monday attacked a military base in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was also gathered that 19 others were injured.

A source who confirmed the attack said the bandits have invaded the base located at pole wire and engaged the soldiers in a fierce battle.

According to him, the bandits came on motorcycles and were armed with AK-47 rifles and rocket-propelled grenades (RPG).

He said the confrontation with the bandits lasted for about two hours before the soldiers were eventually subdued by the hoodlums.

‘We lost 11 men while 19 soldiers were wounded in action after they overwhelmed the troops,’ he stated.

‘They also burnt down three Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) after they overwhelmed the troops.’

It was gathered that the bandits also carted away several weapons from the troops.

However, a statement by the chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the death of three vigilantes, saying the attack took place on Sunday around 3 pm.

According to him, the terrorists suspected to be members of the Ansaru were believed to be coming from Niger state when they attacked the military base.

‘When we heard of it, we have to run and seek refuge elsewhere. Most of the residents slept outside Birnin Gwari town.’

He said normalcy had just returned today (Tuesday) around 10 am, saying, the Kaduna/Birnin Gwari is the most dangerous road.

It was gathered that those soldiers wounded have been conveyed to Birnin Gwari General Hospital and 271 Nigerian Airforce Medical Center, while those who were killed have been conveyed to the 44 military hospitals in Kaduna.

At the time of the report, there was no official statement from the police, army and the state government.