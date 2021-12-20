Master Emmanuel Okechkwu, 11-year-old student of Spring of Life International School, Enugu, has emerged champion of the Under-13 and Under-19 Enugu State Independence Close Squash Champions.

Okechukwu who won the Under-13 Gold at the championships in 2020 made it double this time around and received the Best Player of the championship.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Monday, Okechukwu dedicated the trophy to his parents and promised to do more.

“I am highly exited and I always want to do my parents proud and to follow the footsteps of my role model in squash.

“I always feel like a champion whenever am playing and to be a champion of two categories is great,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 3rd edition featured Under-13 boys and girls, Under-19 boys and girls, Men and Women category and Veterans class.

At the final played inside the Dragon Squash Court, Nigeria Army 82 Division, Enugu, Okechukwu defeated Abubakar Mohammed 3-0 in the Under-13 boys category.

He defeated the former champion of Under-19 boys category, Chidi Eze by 3-2 to win the 2021 edition.

John Obasi won the men’s category by defeating Marcus Lawrence 3-1, while Chinasa Oge beat Kamsi Onuora 2-0 at the Under-13 girls category.

In the girls Under-19 final Daniella Okechukwu overpowered Naomi Silver 3-2 while Cecelia Okon won the Women category with 3-0 against Victoria Tokula.

Col. D Oye won the Veterans category while Dr Gabriel Enyi placed second.

Individual awards went to Naomi Sylvester, the Best Behaved Player, while Amanda Onaga won the Youngest Player of the championship.

The Most Valuable Player award went to Chiemezue Okechukwu.

Players who finished first received gold medals, racquets, cash and trophies while runners-up received medals, cash and squash balls.

Winner of the women category went home with cash, medal, bag of rice and carton of tomatoes.

All participants were giving certificates of participation for the championship which began on Dec.16 and ended on Dec. 19. (NAN)