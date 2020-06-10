Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An 11 year old house girl has been allegedly raped by her madam’s husband in Otukpo, Benue State.

The suspected, a health worker simply identified as Ebere was said to have on Tuesday night committed the act near a hotel in the ancient city of Otukpo.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the wife of the suspect had brought the girl from village as maid.

The suspect is said to own a clinic in Obi local government area of the state but lives in Otukpo with his family.

Our impeccable source who is a member of the vigilance group in Otukpo disclosed that the suspect whose wife had travelled to Kaduna leveraged on the absence of his wife to rape the young girl.

Our source said the victim, during interrogation had told him that the night the suspect’s wife traveled, he acted like he was under the influence of alcohol and made attempt to touch her but she ran out of the house.

“It all started two days back. His wife traveled to Kaduna. That night, he came home acting drunk, he tried to touch me but I ran out.

”Yesterday (Tuesday) night, he came back again, and whisked me away from where I was sleeping to his room and forced himself on me. I sustained injures in my private part, neck and mouth because we struggled for some minutes before he overpowered me.”

It was further gathered that the suspect was subsequently arrested by vigilance members and later handed over to the police.

On interrogation, he was said to have blamed alcohol for his action.

Confirming the report, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Catherine Anene said both the suspect and victim were already with the police in Otukpo and were writing their statements.

“Yes, the suspect and the victim are with police in Otukpo writing their statements.

Anene however stated that she was yet to get the full details of the case since the police was still interrogating the suspect and the victim at the time of this report.

“I don’t have the details now. I can only respond to your questions when police are done with him (suspect),” the PPRO said.