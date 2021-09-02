By Steve Agbota and Uche Henry

The Family of Late Favour Okechukwu, 11, has called on the Inspector General Of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, as well as human rights defenders and lawyers to help them get justice against eight suspects who allegedly raped their daughter to death.

Miss Favour Okechukwu was allegedly raped by four men on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at No. 4 Olanrewaju Street Ejigbo, Lagos, a house, which belongs to Mr. Ajom Princewill.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, the father of the deceased, Mr John Okechukwu, alongside his Counsel maintained that co-tenants in the said building affirmed that the rape of miss Okechukwu was not the first of its kind, alleging that the suspects always had done same to other young girls and gone scot-free.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Ibrahim Yusuf, who is in charge of the case, said that the lawyer who handles the case petitioned the commissioner of police, alleging the actions and inactions of police, and he was invited to come and justify his claims, but he didn’t come.

He said six suspects were arrested in the murder, which included five men and a woman, and all of them were charged to court.

He said DNA sampling collected from the girl’s virginal and other evidence were burnt down during the EndSARS protests, adding that the police were expecting the result of the statement sent abroad.

