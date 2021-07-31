By Cosmas Omegoh

An 11-year-old Nigerian girl Chidera Igwe has written a book which is making waves in Canada at the moment.

Chidera is a Grade 5 student at St Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Harbour Landing, Regina, Saskatchewan. She blasted with her fictional novel, The Carnival Boy, which her father, Dr Chidi Igwe, said is drawing attention among her peers and the reading public in the North American country.

Responding to inquiries about her maiden effort, Chidera said: “My story is short and quick to read – one that students of middle and high schools will find interesting.

“I am happy to get through this first experience as an author thanks to support from my family, my teacher, and classmates at St. Kateri.”

Our correspondent learnt that The Carnival Boy was published thanks to a Regina-based corporation, INCH Communications Inc, and is available through Amazon online stores and other distribution channels.

“Chidera pulled off a short story through her school work. When I had a chance to read it, it hit me that it was a different kind of story that could be considered beyond a simple Grade 5 essay,” says Chidera’s father, Dr. Igwe, who is a lecturer at the University of Regina and the author of Taking Back Nigeria from 419.

“I thought that she should be encouraged by finding a way for her to share her story with everyone,” Dr. Igwe added.

Dr. Igwe is also a public servant, and works for the Ministry of Trade and Export Development, Government of Saskatchewan.

“The first time I received a copy, I was so excited I couldn’t believe that I pulled this off,” Chidera said. I want to make sure that each school library within the Regina Catholic School Division that is interested in keeping copies of The Carnival Boy is able to get at least a complimentary copy.

“I am making arrangement to deliver copies to them as soon as we receive a request,” Chidera said. The Carnival Boy, it was learnt, is the adventure of Melissa Edwards, who is a big lover of carnivals. While on a holiday in Florida with her family, she left her parents in their hotel and went to an abandoned building at the carnival to see what was there. Her encounter with a young boy, Jackie, would change Melissa’s life forever and she will remain stuck at the carnival until that time when somebody else will come to save her.

“The Carnival Boy is my first story, which was inspired by my school work. I am currently working on other manuscripts,” Chidera said. She informed that copies of The Carnival Boy are available at Amazon.Com and Amazon.ca. For any question, Chidera can be reached by email ([email protected]) or through her website at www.chidera.ca.

She plans to be in the school musical band in Grade 6. In addition to her school work, right now, she is studying and learning the necessary skills to be successful in the television and movie industry through a programme offered by a talent company in Los Angeles, United States.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.