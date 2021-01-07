From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 110 active civil servants have been reported dead during the 2020 year even as 664 staff received training on various educational endeavors at the cost of N83.97million.

The chairman of the local government service commission, DIG Uba Bala (Rtd) stated this yesterday during a media parley on the achievements recorded by his commission in 2020.

Mr Uba Bala declared that the deaths are not connected with the covid-19 pandemic however stated that 907 local government personnel have retired from service.

He explained that 1,301 staffs on levels 7-16 that were drawn across the 27 existing local government areas of the state were promoted in accordance to the stated law, saying 605 staff attended 32 workshops, seminars and induction courses conducted during the year under review.

His words:- “The commission is committed to provide service delivery and manpower developement for the staff of local government areas of the state under level 6-16 ranging from discpline, training, promotion”.