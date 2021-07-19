From Fred Itua, Abuja

The FCT Administration, on Monday, said 110 of out 172 traffic lights in Abuja are not functioning. It said this development, will however be addressed soon.

It said it has intensified measures towards effectively addressing the prolonged challenges of random nonfunctional traffic installations in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

It said adequate provision was made in the recently passed 2021 FCT Appropriation, which is awaiting presidential assent to pave way for the commencement of procurement processes.

This, according to the administration will ultimately translate to tangible improvement in the repair of nonfunctional traffic light installations, provision of critical spare parts required for periodic maintenance of installed ones, and commencement of installation of traffic lights in new areas of coverage.

Acting Secretary, FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Usman Musa Yahaya made this disclosure while briefing newsmen on the status of traffic light installations in the Territory.

Yahaya, revealed that presently, out of the 172 Traffic Light Installations at 62 installations at various intersections cutting across different Districts are in good condition and functioning.

He noted that Abuja, being a planned Territory and a modern city, successive Administrations of the Federal Capital Territory have, through the Transportation Secretariat, diligently exerted concerted efforts in putting in place, traffic light installations on world class roads provided through the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“I must state that the Transportation Secretariat has not watched without taking any action, the concerns of residents on the state of this critical component of traffic light management.

” Regrettably, as many as 110 are at various levels of non-functional condition.Twenty-Five (25 nos.) out of the 110 are currently undergoing rehabilitation while some have been packaged for procurement for fresh signalization within the 2021 FCT Appropriation.

“The Transportation Secretariat has been receiving, with great concern, feedback from residents on the status of the traffic light installations particularly the non-functional ones as well as yearnings for installation of more at intersections having difficult traffic situations.

“With the support of the Permanent Secretary and approval granted by the Honourable Minister, adequate provision was made in the recently passed 2021 FCT Appropriation which is awaiting Presidential assent to pave way for the commencement of procurement processes that will ultimately translate to tangible improvement,” he stressed.

He added: “Part of the challenges the Transportation Secretariat has faced in the proper management of the Traffic Light Installations include knocking down of the installations by motorists and subsequent vandalization of the components by criminals.

“This warranted the adoption of a new but strenuous strategy of installing the Traffic Light which involves welding of the components to prevent vandals from further vandalization of the parts; Lack of spare parts for routine maintenance which will be addressed as soon as the procurement process is completed.

“Effort has been made in the 2021 FCT Appropriation with further assurance from Management of adequate funding going forward.”

