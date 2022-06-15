The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Ben Okolo, on Wednesday decorated 111 officers newly promoted to their different ranks in the state.

Addressing the officers at Police Officers Mess, Yenagoa, Okolo said they were decorated following the recently released promotions by the Police Service Commission (PSC) based on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba.

The Commissioner while congratulating the officers on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, charged them to be more determined and dedicated to their duties.

He urged them to consider their elevation to the new ranks as additional responsibility that required more professionalism, hard work and discipline.

The CP further charged them to be loyal to higher authority, adding that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“I want to urge you to see your promotion as a challenge to be more professional and diligent in the discharge of your duties to members of the public.

The Police boss said the relative peace being enjoyed by residents was due to collaboration between the Police and other security agencies in the state.

He said the command would leave no stone unturned to wipe out crime and criminality in the state, adding that a lot of strategies were on ground to ensure that the 2023 electoins were deviod of violence.

The CP called for cooperation from the public by offering useful information to the police on the activities of miscreants, noting that Police were working round the clock to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for business and other commercial activities to thrive.

One of the elevated officers, DSP Endurance Eziogor, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked well-wishers who honored them at the event with their presence.

Eziogor promised the CP that they would at all times strive to justify the responsibility conferred on them by their new ranks. (NAN)