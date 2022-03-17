By Chinyere Anyanwu
Lagos State University (LASU) has produced 112 first class graduates out of 7, 232 students passing out for the 2019/2020 academic session.
This is the highest number of first class graduates produced by the school since its establishment in 1983 by the Governor Lateef Jakande administration.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi I. Olatunji-Bello, made this known during a press conference to mark the beginning of this year’s convocation ceremony.
Benjamin Damilare Olowu from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering emerged the best graduating student for the set with a cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.97, thereby setting a new record in the university.
The university also produced two best Masters Degrees students with a perfect CPGA of 5.0. from the departments of Religions and Peace Studies and School of Transport and Logistics.
Olatunji-Bello challenged them to continue in their journey of progress and to add value to the society.
