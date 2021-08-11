Amnesty International said the failure of Nigerian authorities to protect lives and properties has enabled the bloody attacks in some communities in Plateau and Kaduna states.

The international organisation, in a statement released, yesterday, said, at least, 112 people were killed and thousands displaced from July to August 5, 2021, in communities in the two states.

The organisation said despite signs of retaliatory attacks, not enough was done to avert the bloodshed, thereby fuelling the ongoing circle of violence.

Amnesty asked the government to bring perpetrators of the violent attacks to book before issuing statements to condemn attacks.

“…Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fuelling the ongoing circle of violence.

“Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen, the government needs to rein in attackers and bring suspects to justice,” said Osai Ojigho Director, Amnesty International Nigeria.

“Amnesty International’s investigation shows, at least, 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021, in Kaduna state, including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

“At least, 34 people have been killed in Plateau state, including seven herders who were attacked on July 1, at Dogon Gaba; two others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

“Villagers from farming communities, informed Amnesty International that innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are, sometimes, targeted for reprisal.

