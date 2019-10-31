Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Police Command has arrested 115 suspects for various crimes in the state.

Anambra State police public relations officer Mr. Haruna Mohammed who paraded the suspects in Onitsha Area Command said the suspects were arrested by the police and other security agents during a raid on criminal hide outs and black spots in Onitsha.

He said the raid was coordinated by the police .

According to him, 90 suspects were picked for pickpocketing, handbag snatching, robbery, drug/India hemp smoking among others while 25 others were arrested for illegal revenue collection.

He said that the suspects would be screened and those who would be found wanting would be charged to court while the innocent ones would be released.

The PPRO said that the exercise was successful based on the support of the state Government who recently launched “Operation Kpochapu II” with donations of security gadgets and vehicles.

“As you can see, we jointly carried out raids on black spots and criminals hideouts especially at Upper Iweka, Owerri road.

“A total number of 90 suspects were arrested in connection in cases like pickpocketing, handbag snatching, India hemp smoking, and other social deviance within Onitsha and its environs.

“Also a total number of 25 suspects were arrested in respect to illegal revenue collections .You are aware the State Government banned illegal revenue collections in the state.

“This operations was carefully coordinated by the Area Commander Onitsha and the operations was hitch-free, as soon as we are done here the command will profile and screen the suspect.

“Those who are found wanting would be charged to court while those who are not found wanting would be released unconditionally.

“They are all entitled to their rights and privileges as suspects. The essence of this operation is to make sure that safety and security become the top priority of the law enforcement agencies. “

“You are all aware that “Operation Kpochapu II” was launched by governor Willie Obiano, three weeks ago and the IGP Mohammed Adam was in attendance and the command under the leadership of CP John Abang assured the indigenes and residents alike that this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations would be celebrated peacefully without any hinderance.

“He reassured the people of the state again that the command would not relent in its efforts to make sure that the criminals will have to change their environment or they should repent because the security agents are ever ready to make sure that Anambra become unbearable for them” Mohammed stated