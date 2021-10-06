From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

One hundred and sixteen Bayelsans have benefitted from the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and its Joint Ventures’ Educational scholarship and Youths empowerment programmes,

The 116 beneficiaries were drawn from communities under the Gbarain Kingdom and Gbarantoru Community in Ekpetiama Kingdom of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Available records indicated that N36million was presented to 36 beneficiaries under the education scholarship for their studies in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Masters of Science and Arts Scholars in different fields.

Also 80 youths were presented with N45 million to pursue vocations in different skills ranging from pipeline and fabrication, welding, computer networking, fashion design, plumbing and pipe fitting. Other skills included are electrical installation, catering, make up, Health Safety and Environment(HSE), crane operation, hair dressing, driving and fork lift operation

A bus was also donated to empower the people and stimulate economic growth in Gbarain Kingdom and Gbarantoru Community in Ekpetiama clan.

Mr. ETS Krukrubo, Corporate Relations Manager, East SPDC, during the presentation at the Obunagha auditorium, Gbarain Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, explained that the Education and Youth empowerment schemes was carried out under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) signed between Host communities and the SPDC in 2007 with the sole aim of pioneering the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility for the smooth sail of its operations in the area.

According to him the Gbarain Ekpetiama Cluster Development Board CDB is a gathering that has brought peace and stability in the twin kingdoms of Gbarain and Ekpetiama with its interventions in Conflict Resolution, Infrastructure, Electricity, Sports Development, Human capital Development, Education among other endeavor of the cluster.

“In line with modern trends to meaningfully engage the youths, another set of 80 youths were also selected to pursue vocations in different skills ranging from pipeline, algon fabrication, welding, computer networking, fashion design, plumbing and pipe fitting, electrical installation, catering, make up, H.S.E., crane operation, hair dressing, driving, fork lift operation, 3d floor and wall and other skills in partnership with the premier Niger Delta university (NDU) in Amasoma,” he said.

The Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr. Ebiere Jones described the scholarship scheme as an agent of positive catalyst design to empower the people of the area and place them on the world academic map,

Also Speaking, the Bayelsa State Focal Person of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dr. Ebiwari Wariowei who is also the Chairman of the occasion, charged his kinsmen to utilize the opportunity and finish strong in the interest of the clans and contribute to the growth of the kingdoms as agents of change and hope for the younger generation.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor and Focal Person on Presidential Amnesty matters, Mr Ala-owei Opukeme task the beneficiaries to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme.