From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Outgoing Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has said that close to 11million Nigerians need humanitarian assistance.

The UN helmsman gave the startling estimates on the humanitarian crises in Nigeria, when he paid a farewell visit on the Governor at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital on Friday.

He stated further that the 2020 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigeria 3rd behind Afghanistan and Iraq as countries in global terrorism.

Kallon who is leaving after a successful five year tenure in Nigeria explained that activities of herders-farmers crisis in the North Central, Boko Haram in the North East and North West, Niger Delta Avengers and Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB have led to large scale migration and mass stay in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country.

The UN diplomat posited that Nigeria is at a crossroads with multiple challenges which have implications on peace, development and stability in West Africa, Africa and beyond, even as he opined that cohesion, justice and the rule of law must be entrenched for the benefit of the country.

Fallon who described youth unemployment and underemployment as a time bomb that must be dealt with decisively, however identified women and youth participation in politics and productive economic activities as tools needed to nip the trend in the bud.

He expressed joy that the world has been well informed about the atrocities in Benue and elsewhere in the country, pointing out that the file will remain opened for all to peruse and expressed the hope that an end to the atrocities committed by the terrorists was still in sight.

Responding, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom used the occasion to renew his calls for the convocation of a National Security Summit to discuss growing security challenges confronting the country.

Ortom while commending the UN Ambassador for presenting a report on the state of the nation, urged him to ensure that the same report is presented to the Presidency for action.

The Governor stated that he had also made similar presentations and personally written to the federal government, through press statements and conferences, to draw the attention of the world to the fact that no place in Nigeria is safe at the moment.

The Governor this restated the resolve of his administration to sustain youth and women participation in governance, even as he bade farewell to the UN representative whom he noted, is an honorary citizen of Benue.

