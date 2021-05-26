A total of eleven suspected vandals have been arrested for vandalising electricity installations belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) across its network. Head, Corporate Communications of the company, Emeka Ezeh, described as frustrating the act of destroying critical infrastructures used for facilitating power suplly to consumers. Ezeh, in a release issued Tuesday in Enugu, lamented on the effect such vandals have had on the company’s operations, a situation that inconvnienced electricity customers for weeks with the distribution company losing revenue while expending millions of Naira to replaced vandalised items.

Just recently, a combined team of youths and vigilante team from Omoba, Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State, arrested one Ekene Ekwueme, while attempting to evacuate large quantities of vandalised aluminum conductors into his vehicle.

Ebuka Eze, a native of Ugwuaji in Enugu South LGA, Enugu State was arrested by youths from Area “E” New Owerri, Imo State, while carting away in a wheelbarrow, cables he confirmed to have vandalised from East High School area, New Owerri, Imo State. The items recovered include two meters 35mm, 25m 4 core armoured cable and an iron saw.

The Amechi Amofia Ezangbo vigilante group in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, arrested four suspected vandals identified as Alo Isreal, Alo Miracle, Elom Chukwu Emeka, and Obaji Shadrack, for vandalising a distribution substation belonging to EEDC.