Bianca Iboma–Emefu

American universities and colleges have offered over 303 Nigerian students from the 17 states of southern Nigeria no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships to study in the United States for the 2019-2020 academic session.

The Acting United States Consul General Osman Tat disclosed this in Lagos during the 2019 EducationUSA pre-departure orientation for students who have received offers of admission and scholarships from 225 institutions this fall.

The institutions range from Ivy League universities, liberal arts colleges, women’s colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to community colleges. They include Stanford University, The George Washington University, Johns Hopkins University, Purdue University, Tufts University, Boston University, Emory University, and Howard University, among many others.

Tat said the U.S. remains a top destination for international students, noting that the list of acceptances for Nigerian students for the upcoming academic year has been quite impressive, cutting across many of the 50 U.S. states.

Drawing attention to the latest Open Doors Report, published annually by the Institute of International Education, Tat said Nigeria is the 13th highest sending country of international students to the U.S., with about 12, 693 Nigerians currently studying in the United States.

“I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. This is a very important step in your life. I encourage you to make the most out of your time in the United States to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge needed to support Nigeria’s development,” he told the students.