The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has recovered 12 bodies so far, in the latest boat tragedy on the Badore-Ijede sea route which occurred on June 29.

LASWA General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the recovery, said five bodies were yet to be recovered.

He said LASWA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigeria Police Force have intensified efforts to recover the remaining bodies.

Emmanuel said LASEMA took corpses of victims whose family members were not on ground to the mortuary, while those whose families were on ground had been claimed.

The tragedy occurred mid-sea, at about 11.00pm on June 29, on the Badore-Ijede sea route with only three survivors.

The 20-passenger capacity unmarked boat, with a 60Hp engine, capsized after it was hit by severe waves enroute Egbin Jetty, in Ijede, at Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb.

LASWA investigations revealed that the accident was caused by poor visibility and the fact that the passengers had no life jackets. (NAN)