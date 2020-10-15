Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra, yesterday, celebrated 12 corps members who married themselves while serving in the state.

The new couples, who were of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ set, said they met each other during their orientation camp before proceeding to the various parts of the state where they commenced their primary assignments.

The young couples included Eze Obinna and Oluchi Peace, Henry Nwachoko and Charles Ruth, Oluchukwu Davis and Ahedo Etiosa.

Others were: Nsofor Obianuju and Ohale Nkemakolam, Ogburie Collins and Nwokearu Chinyeremaka, Bernard Faith Amarachi and Okafor Chukwudi.

NYSC state coordinator, Kehinde Aremu, said he was excited about the development which he described as unique and beautiful. He said that there had never been an assemblage of such marriage in the history of the scheme.

Aremu who attributed the development to the state’s conducive environment and the people of the state whom he described as very friendly, said that the highlight factors contributed to the beautiful development.

Aremu said: “We thank Governor Willie Obiano for creating a conducive environment and his commitment towards welfare of corps members in the state.