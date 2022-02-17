From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Coordinator, Edo State National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, said that 12 corps members who absconded from the one-year mandatory service will have to repeat the service.

Mrs Olubukola said this in Benin during the passing-out ceremony of 2021 batch ‘A’ stream 1 Corps members.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“The 12 Corp members who are to repeat the service absconded from their primary assignment. They repeat the service in another location”.

She warned that the scheme has zero-tolerance to truancy during the service year.

She said 687 Corps members are passing out in the state and that six of them have distinguished themselves in the area of primary assignment, community development service as well as special contributions during the orientation exercise.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The NYSC through its health initiative for rural dwellers programme attended to the health need of 1,239 people in the state using Corps medical personnel”

She charged the Corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and utilised the skill learnt through its skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme to be self-reliant.

On his part, the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki charged the Corps members to utilise the various experiences garnered through its skill development programme to establish small and medium scale enterprises to become self-employed and employers of labour.

Represented by his deputy Philip Shaibu, said their contributions to the social-economic development of the state, in the area of agriculture, social service, education and rural infrastructure would be cherished by the government and Edo people.