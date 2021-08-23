From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than 347 athletes from 12 countries will compete in the weeklong Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) Sahel Military Games first edition slated to hold from October 9 to 17 in Abuja.

Tournament director, Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, revealed that the participants would compete in three events, comprising football, marathon and golf.

While emphasising that there is no prize money attached to the tournament, Brig-Gen Abdullahi listed the Sahel countries as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Benin Republic and Libya.

“We are here to wrap up our inspection of the facilities for the forthcoming CDS OSMA first Sahel Military Games slated for October 9 to 17. We have seen the football field where the football event would take place in Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment and the route where the marathoners are going to run from Dede in Zuba to Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment finishing ground.

“We are now in TY Buratai Golf Course where the golf event will take place. Eight countries are going to participate in golf while 12 countries are participating in football and marathon events. The aims and objectives of the championship are to unite the Armed Forces of the Sahel Region and our brothers in Africa.”