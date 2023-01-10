The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 12 persons and five others ßinjured in a road accident that occurred in Sokoto.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, said that the accident occurred on Sunday evening at Madake village in Shagari Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the incident involved a Mitsubishi van carrying 17 persons, and loaded with bags of maize; guinea corn and other items.

According to Yusuf-Ndababo,the vehicle fell into a ditch, and 12 persons died on the spot, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said the affected persons had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Shagari.

He cautioned drivers against overspeeding, dangerous driving, and other unwholesome practices that might endanger peoples’ lives and property.