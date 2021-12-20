No fewer than eight people lost their lives in a road accident which occurred in Bauchi, on Saturday.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in Bauchi, yesterday, said the crash, which involved an Opel Vectra car with plate number AA 954 GYD, and one Tipper Mercedes Benz, with number plate NIN 279 SA, happened in Goltukurwa village, along Dass-Bauchi road, at 9:30pm.

He attributed the accident to overloading, speed violation and head-on-collision. He explained that nine people were involved in the crash, comprising two males, six females and a male child.

Abdullahi, however, revealed that all the eight passengers in the Opel Vectra car, which ran into the tipper, lost their lives, while only the driver of the tipper, whose name was simply identified as Abubakar Mohammed, was unscathed.

The FRSC boss said that his personnel had cleared the obstructions at the crash scene, adding that the corpses of the deceased had also been taken to the General Hospital, Dass.

“This is the December period and we have always been sensitising motorists in the state about the dangers associated with over speeding and overloading.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with motorists to always be conscious of all traffic rules and regulations as well as weather conditions before embarking on their journeys.

“They should also remember that only the living souls, not the dead, would live to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities,” he stated.

Also, no fewer than four persons died, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a truck at Lufwape, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday, said that the accident occurred at about 3:40pm due to overspeeding and dangerous driving by the driver of the truck.

He said that 20 people were involved in the accident, comprising 12 male and eight female passengers, adding that eight men and six women sustained injuries, while two men and two female passengers died.

“The truck driver drove dangerously, forcing the Mazda bus driver to lose control and crash on the highway. Unfortunately, the truck driver escaped,” he said.