Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Twelve persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident on Tombia-Amassoma Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The accident, which occurred on Wednesday night was between a 14-seater passenger bus and a diesel tanker truck loaded with chippings.

According to a witness’s account, nine persons were burnt beyond recognition on the spot while three later died at the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri.

“The accident occurred on the Tombia /Amassoma road close to the Airport Junction on Wednesday evening.

“The bus and diesel tanker collide and the bus burst into flames, everybody in the bus was trapped and burnt beyond recognition except three survivors. The three however later died,” the witness said.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident, noting that nobody could identify the victims, “when we arrived the scene at about 10pm there was nothing we could do.”

The FRSC officials confirmed that preliminary investigation showed that it was over speeding on the part of the diesel truck.

“We believe the truck driver removed the plate number and escaped from the scene of the accident. But the passenger bus’ number is VA6243.”

Also, spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.”