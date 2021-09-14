From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Suspected bandits last weekend invaded the Apiyejim community in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, leaving 11 persons dead.

Though the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick up his call for confirmation, a media source quoted one Jonathan Ishaya who confirmed the development.

A source said the attackers invaded the community at about 5:30pm, on Sunday, and shot sporadically at the villagers who were going about their normal activities.

The source, who claimed to have sighted three of the assailants with AK-47, said that the gunmen operated for about five minutes but did not set any house on fire as it used to be the case in previous attacks.

“I narrowly escaped the attackers. Bullets were flying where I was hiding.

“The victims are six women, three children and three men,” the media source quoted Jonathan.

Jonathan was further quoted to have commended the military for swift response to a distress call which helped in curtailing the number of casualties.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, has appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Zangon Kataf LGA.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.

El-rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by assailants.

“The governor expressed deep sadness over the killing and offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

“El-rufai condoled with the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area,” Aruwan said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.