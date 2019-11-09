The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said that 12 people were killed in an accident on Friday in Gwacipe village of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, stated on Friday in Minna that the accident involved DAF trailer with registration number KMW 08 AX and Toyota Hiace bus with registration number SSU 08 XA.

“The accident involved 25 people, 12 of them were killed while nine sustained injuries and taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawu for treatment. All corpes have been deposited at the hospital,” he said.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the accident to speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving. He appealed to road users to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes.