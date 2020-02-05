Romanus Okoye

Twelve men yesterday appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged membership of secret cults and breach of peace.

The defendants are: Olafuyi Toheeb, 20; Salami Idris. 26; Mubarak Raheem, 22; Orioye Akinmoleya, 27; Saliu Sunday, 24; Adewunmi Yakub, 30; and Razaq Rilwan, 33.

Others are: Ajao Abiodun, 21; Taiwo Adebowale, 25; Segun Abiodun, 20; Adegbesan Olawale, 25; and Albert Oluwaseun, 30.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and membership of an unlawful society. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the 12 accused persons committed the offences at about 6 p.m. on January 26, at Total Benson area, Ikorodu, Lagos. He alleged that the accused who were members of `Aiye’, a cult group, had clashed with a rival cult, causing the death of Elijah Ayodele.

Oriabure further said that Ayodele’s body was left on the floor for several hours along the street after the clash. The prosecutor said that a witness revealed the identities of the culprits to the police during investigation.

“Investigation is still ongoing on the matter, especially the death of Ayodele,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 41, 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Section 41 prescribes three years imprisonment if found guilty of membership of an outlawed society while Section 411 provides for two-year jail term for conspiracy.

The defendants were each granted bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Mrs S.O. Obasa, said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The case was adjourned until February 14 for mention.