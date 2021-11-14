The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has said that it is holding 12 dockworkers at the Apapa seaport in Lagos because of their significant links to the importation of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine worth over N9.5 billion in street value.

According to NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, “a Federal High Court in Lagos had granted an application by the agency for the interim attachment of a vessel MV Chayanee Naree used to import the 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport. Beside the attachment order, the court also granted NDLEA’s request to detain the Master of the ship, Mr. Tanahan Krilerk and 21 foreign crew members as well as the dockworkers arrested in connection to the case.”

He noted that “the anti-narcotic agency had on October 13 intercepted the ship at the Apapa seaport following intelligence from international partners and support from other security forces such as the Nigerian Navy, Customs, DSS and the police. A thorough search of the ship led to the recovery of 30 parcels containing cocaine, which weighed 32.9kg.

“The application in suit no: FHC/L/CS/1518/2021, which was filed by the agency’s Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph, Nbone Sunday, on Thursday, October 28, was granted the following day Friday October 29, by Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro. An application to renew the remand order was also filed on Friday November 12, because of the volume of evidence coming out from the cooperation of the suspects in custody.”

