Barring any last minute changes, this year’s National Convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) would kick off December 10-13, 2020 at any of the three favorite venues already pencilled down for final consideration by the Convention Planning committee(CPC).

According to a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the CPC at Awka, the Anambra state capital, and signed by the Chairman, Patrick Afubera and Secretary, Charles Christopher pointed out that the road was still open for wide consultation across board for choice of the hosting venue.

He said Rivers, Imo and the FCT were the hot favorite, out of which they would choose one.

Afubera reminded all CPC members, aspirants and other students of the enormous task ahead for a successful convention. He emphasized on transparency and dedication so as to ensure a smooth process. He also confirmed that the Presidential slot was zoned to the South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, while the Senate Presidency was thrown open.

Afubera who confirmed that twelve Presidential and four Senate Presidential aspirants have been cleared to run, charged them to play by the established rules and also to be sportsmanlike in their campaigns, during and after the election.

All the four senate presidential candidates, ten out of the twelve presidential candidates were at the Awka meeting as others sent in representatives. They all brainstormed on the way forward for the election, NANS and the nation.

To ensure a hitch free convention, the CPC at the end of the deliberations set up nine sub-committees including finance and fund raising, security, screening/verification, accommodation and welfare amongst others to help the CPC oversee and supervise activities.