From John Adams, Minna

No fewer than 12 family members of the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, are among the over 50 people that were abducted from Chibani village, in Munya local government area of the state, on Saturday.

The 12 family members, all belonging to the council boss’ elder brother, were abducted from his house in Chibani village in Munya local government area.

All the children, including those married but came home for a visit, his two wives and grandchildren were among the abductees.

The Council boss, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits actually took away 30 members of his elder brother’s family, but could not convey all of them on their motorcycles and decided to go with only 12.

“My elder brother’s entire family members, 30 of them were initially picked by the bandits, but when they could not carry all of them on their motorbikes, they now went with only 12 and allowed the remaining ones to come back.

“Up till now, they have not established any contact with us, and my elder brother’s phone is no longer going through.

“We don’t know what is happening now, but we are still waiting to hear from them.

“I can’t say the total number of people that were abducted by the bandits, but they are so many; they might be up to 50, we are still taking census of the village to know the exact number that were kidnapped.”

In the last one week, the bandits have sustained attacks on communities around Munya local government area, killing nine people, so far, including five local vigilantes whose bodies are yet to be recovered from the bush by the people six days now, after they were killed.

The bandits have equally abducted about 143 people, including women and children since the onslaught began on Monday, last week, as the communities continue to wait for the intervention from the security agents.

On Wednesday last week, a source close to Zagzaga community told Daily Sun that the bandits have demanded a ransom of N150 million for the release of the first set of 70 people who were abducted from the community, last Monday.

