From John Adams, Minna

The unusual happened, last Friday, in Kusasu Community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state, when splinter groups of armed bandits engaged each other in a gun battle, leading to the death of no fewer than 12 of them, while scores where seriously injured.

Many others escaped for their lives, leaving their camp in Kusasu in complete disarray as members of the community watched in disbelieve.

The internal fight among the group of bandits follows a sharp disagreement between the boys and their leader, popularly referred to as Mallam Dogogide, who had accused his boys of shortchanging him after operations.

Mallam Dogogide is one of the leaders of the three notorious bandit groups operating within Shiroro Local Government in Niger and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state.

Mallam Dogogide, it was gathered, had also accused his boys of going against their operational rules, by killing villagers, indiscriminately, and raping married women.

Mallam Dogogide was said to have, during a meeting, seized cachet of ammunition from his boys, threatening to sack them and recruit new hands for “their disloyalty” and flaunting the group’s rules of engagement during operation.