Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 12 persons were reportedly killed in Okokolo village, Benue State, by some youhs from Abugbe village, Agatu Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

The invading Abugbe youths, according to sources had stormed Okokolo while locals were in their various churches worshiping.

Several houses were also said to have been burnt while many people were reportedly still missing as at the time of this report.

Although, details of the attack were still sketchy as at the time of this report, but it was gathered that only on Saturday, a peace agreement was signed between Abugbe and Agbaduma communities who had been at loggerheads.

A native of Okokolo village, John Ikwulono , who lamented the development said that there were no prior issues between his people and Abugbe people to warrant the invasion and killing.

“This barbaric, unwarranted and inhuman attack occurred even when series of peace meetings have been called. Just yesterday (Saturday), a day before the attacks, Agbaduma and Abugbe communities signed peace agreement and promised to remain peaceful.

He listed those who were confirmed dead from Okokolo to include Mr Baba Odoje, Mr Shaidu Magaji (a retired military officer, Oloche Obiabo , Adehi Imaikwu and Maji Baba.

Others were Ngbede Ibrahim, Bello-Gene-Galih, Ekoja, Adams Dogara (Pst. Dogara’s son) as well as a woman and her two children. While noting that corpses of some persons who were suspected to have been killed in the attack were yet to be found, Ikwulono, said those who sustained bullet wounds were currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in Agatu.

Ikwulono, who lamented the development said the situation, if not properly handled, is capable of destroying the entire Agatu.

“I fear that there may be no place to call Agatu in the nearest future. God forbid anyway, this is my candid view to our leaders. I appreciate all those with genuine intentions to bring peace to the area, but those instigating crisis in the area shall know no peace for the rest of their lives,” Ikwulono stated.

When contacted, the Caretaker Chairman Agatu Local Government Council, Usman Alilu who confirmed the report said he had deployed soldiers to the area.

“We are on top of the situation now. Thank you for your genuine concern and your tireless efforts”, the Alilu said.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), John Ngbede in a telephone conversation expressed dismay over the unfortunate situation.

An indigene of Agautu, Ngbede said he had already advised the caretaker chairman to ensure that perpetrators of the evil act did not go unpunished so as to serve as deterrent to others.

“Even if it is a stone you find there, don’t spare anyone, pick them up and deal with them mercilessly”, the visibly angry party chairman said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state Police Command were not successful, as calls made to the phone line of the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, were neither picked nor returned.