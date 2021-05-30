From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 12 persons have been feared killed and over 5000 displaced after suspected Herdsmen attacked some communities in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, local sources say, happened between Saturday night and early hours of Sunday left several houses and food items were also destroyed even as some members of the community were said to still be missing at the time of this report

Our sources listed some of the affected communities to include Tologa, Ndi-Obasi, Odoken all in Ekile Council ward of Ijigban District of Ado Local Government Area.

It was further gathered that following the attack, neighbouring communities including Obakoto, Odirewu, Offianka, Nwedoga, all in Ijigban council ward were also deserted for fear of attack by the invaders.

An indigene of Ekile ward, Andrew Ugbala, who spoke with newsmen by telephone on Sunday afternoon disclosed that the invaders stormed Ekile ward at about 11pm on Saturday and continued with the attacks on other affected communities until early hours of Sunday.

“It was around 11pm on Saturday that we received call from our people that attackers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have invaded our ward. Then, this early morning (Sunday) at about 1am, we received another call that the attackers are still carrying on with their attacks thereby killing people and setting our houses on fire.

“We quickly alerted our council chairman, James Oche and he wasted no time in alerting troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke who swiftly mobilzed to the affected areas to avert further attacks,” Ugbala said.

When contacted, the council boss confirmed the simultaneous attack saying 12 people were killed in five communities in Ekile council ward during the attack.

Oche said the attackers whom he alleged were Fulani herdsmen came on reprisal attack after suspected IPOB members crossed over from Ebonyi State to Benue State and killed one elderly Fulani man identified as Muhammad Isah who lived with his 23 children in one of the communities presently under attack.

“I suspect that the herders came on reprisal attack because of one elderly Fulani man known as Isah Muhammad who lived in one of the affected communities that shared boundary with Ohakwu local government area of Ebonyi State and was recently killed by IPOB members who crossed over to the community in Ado.

“The IPOB members killed the Fulani man in anger that their people were being killed in the north.”

The Council boss who insisted that the people of Ado were not responsible for the death of the elderly Fulani man said the Ado people had lived peacefully with Fulani for many years before the unfortunate incidence.

“We have had peace with them (Fulani) and it was established that Ado people were not responsible for the death of that man. The Deputy Governor of Benue State is aware of the situation and Benue State government agreed to sponsor one of the deceased children in school. I wonder why this unwarranted and unprovoked attack on innocent people of Ado.

“I have been in touch with all relevant authorities who have instructed the Operation Whirl Stroke to go to the affected communities. The Deputy Governor, the Senator, the House of Member, the House of Assembly member and the special adviser to the Governor have all been working to ensure that the situation is brought under control.

“We have set up situation report room in Igumale. As I talk to you, the Operation Whirl Stroke troops in Ado are going round the affected communities to repel the attackers.

State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene could not.ne reached at the time to this report.

However, a military source who pleaded anonymity said although there was actually an attack on some communities in Ado, no life was lost during the invasion.

“It is true that some gunmen attacked some communities in Ado but nobody died”, he said

Force Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brig. Gen. Clement Apere could not be reached on phone at the time of this report.